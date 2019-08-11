About this product
Contains 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Sour Power OG #6 is an Indica leaning hybrid strain.
About this strain
A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.
Sour Power OG effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
45% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
36% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
