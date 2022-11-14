About this product
Strictly Sleep CBD sleep gummies are a delicious way to get a good nights rest! With the perfect balance of all natural ingredients, each serving includes, 30mg CBD, 10mg CBN and 5mg Melatonin to help you fall asleep easier than ever before. Strictly Sleep is also packed with healthy and natural additives such as ashwagandha, valerian root, reishi mushroom and more. They are also sugar free, vegan and organic so you can enjoy them guilt free. This product is sure to help you relax in no time!
About this brand
The Strictly Co. | Strictly Sleep
The Strictly Co. was founded with a simple mission in mind: to help people become healthier by getting a better night's sleep.
We believe that everyone deserves to get the most out of their nights, which is why we offer CBD gummies and tinctures featuring CBD, CBN, and many other additives such as ashwagandha, valerian root, magnesium and more. Not only are our products all natural, they are also sugar-free, vegan, organic and non-GMO.
Our products are made with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that you get the best possible experience every time you use them.
