Just like a bite of apple pie, Apple Jack is crisp and tangy yet warm and soothing. Pinene, caryophyllene, and terpinolene blend into a pleasing aroma of sweet, zesty apples and rich earth. Apple Jack is an indica/sativa hybrid cross between Jack Herer and White Widow, and it inherits the best qualities of each.
Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
