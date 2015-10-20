About this product
You know what they say… “The blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice!” Blackberry Kush lives up to that motto, with both a potent gasoline scent and sweet fruity flavor. A mix of Blackberry and Afghani, Blackberry Kush is an indica featuring caryophyllene, myrcene, and other terpenes that help enhance its relaxation properties.
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Blackberry Kush effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.