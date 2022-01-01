About this product
Cookies and milk are the perfect combo– and they’re even better when you can stir them up in a bowl and eat them with a spoon. Our terp scientists have consulted with Cookie Monster and the Cookie Cop on this blend, so you know it’s good. And that’s how the cookie crumbles!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.