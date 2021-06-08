About this product
Jack Straw be nimble, however you feel sick, Jack Straw helps you feel your best quick! This hybrid sativa has a sweet & sour citrusy flavor profile that adapts to your mood. Touch of Grey and Jack the Ripper are Jack Straw’s folks, and he inherited their sweet n’ spicy terpinolene and humulene profile.
About this strain
Jack Straw effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.