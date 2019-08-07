Love lemons? Lemon Tree is your gal. An offshoot of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel, Lemon Tree has sprouted up with the best characteristics of each. Its odor is overwhelmed by lemon, but you can discern its diesel roots lurking underneath. Just like a happy, yellow lemon, Lemon Tree’s bisabolol, caryophyllene and myrcene will cheer you up.