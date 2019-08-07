About this product
Love lemons? Lemon Tree is your gal. An offshoot of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel, Lemon Tree has sprouted up with the best characteristics of each. Its odor is overwhelmed by lemon, but you can discern its diesel roots lurking underneath. Just like a happy, yellow lemon, Lemon Tree’s bisabolol, caryophyllene and myrcene will cheer you up.
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
Lemon Tree effects
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.