Mango Kush feels like being in a tropical forest, with its evergreen, mango, and banana perfume. This hybrid comes from Mango and Hindu Kush, but is more uplifting than either of its parents. Its sativa effects are perky and delightful. Myrcene leads up Mango’s terpene team.
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.