Linalool, terpinolene, bisabolol and pinene hopped on the Purple Train headed to thoughtful relaxation town. The fruity, evergreen forest fragrance of this indica hybrid will take you on a trip too– right from your own couch. Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps give Purple Train its tasty train tang.
Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.
Purple Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
498 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.