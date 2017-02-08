About this product
What is this sorcery?! It is Warlock, an indica-rising hybrid, rich in CBD, that helps you let down your long wizard locks and concentrate on your spellbooks at the same time. Warlock conjures up limonene and myrcene, inherited from its magical ancestors, Skunk #1 and Afghani.
About this strain
Warlock is an indica-dominant strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Skunk and Afghani varieties. Its stimulating, focused buzz sharpens the mind against inattention and boredom, and may help those struggling with ADD/ADHD. With a sweet and sour aroma, Warlocks ushers in its mellow stress-relieving and engaged effects. Some Warlock varieties have been bred to contain higher levels of CBD to ward off pain, inflammation, and other ailments. Indoor Warlock plants finish flowering in 55 to 60 days, or at the end of October in outdoor gardens.
Warlock effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.