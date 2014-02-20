Amnesia OG
Amnesia OG is a mix of my prize-winning Amnesia cut crossed with my selected Biker Kush male (HA-OG BX1). The Biker male changed the THC profile, giving it smaller trichomes. This one makes some crazy hash and could cause temporary blurred memories.
Genetics: Amnesia Haze x Biker Kush
% Indica/ Sativa: 30% / 70%
Type: Sativa
Smell: Jasmine, Floral, Earthy, Citrus
Flavors: Floral, Sweet, Cinnamon, Citrus
Appearance: Vibrant green with rich orange hairs
Effects: Uplifting, energetic potent effect
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
517 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
