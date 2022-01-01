About this product
Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The sativa effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it does also provide body relaxation and pain relief that make it an appropriate daytime medication for some. Dark Horse Geneticsbred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
Genetics: Strawberry Diesel x OG Kush
% Indica/Sativa: 50% / 50%
Type: Hybrid
Smell: Sweet skunky sugar cookies
Flavors: Pine, Herbal, Floral, Orange, Turpentine
Appearance: Chunky, knotted bud structure, dense trichomes on pale green buds
Effects: Happy euphoric relaxed high
About this brand
Tierra Grow
It is Tierra's mission to meet the capacity of the growing market for medical grade marijuana. Using innovative techniques ensures the quality of our product that is far superior to any competitive Medical Marijuana facility in Arizona.
How it began: Tierra Grow's majority owner was working on his own electrical business when his sister was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The medication she needed to control her pain was opiate-based and making her just as sick as the cancer itself. He knew several people who used Cannabis as a form of medicine to help with pain, nausea, and sleep. Although, he did not have considerable knowledge about how Cannabis was grown, he knew it may be what his sister needed.
In 2014 he started reaching out to several professionals and home growers; what he discovered was astonishing. As it turned out, many growers used non-organic, harmful pesticides on their crops. So, he took it upon himself to learn how to cultivate clean Cannabis.
Going through this experience and seeing the affects of opiate-based pain medication versus Cannabis was a turning point. He knew that if it helped his ailing sister, it could help others and he wanted to be a part of that.
By 2015 his vision came to fruition; to grow the best possible Cannabis on a large-scale to meet the needs of as many patients as possible.
*Tierra Grow is an indoor 40,000sqft Facility. It is the supplier of top-quality cannabis to our sister companies Core Concentrates and Mockingbird Botanicals. Providing us the ability to control the quality of medicine throughout all three companies.
