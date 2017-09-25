Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



Our all-natural topicals have a rich body butter texture. With a base of mango and shea butter, our topicals provide a silky texture and terpene enhanced to provide full-spectrum benefits. With a mango and shea butter base, our terpene enhanced topicals provide full-spectrum benefits in a silky, smooth texture. Tikun topicals go on effortlessly and stay on for extended relief. We use the same cannabis extract that is used in our vapes and tinctures to ensure delivery of the full cannabinoid spectrum.

