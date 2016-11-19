Erez, which directly translates to “cedar,” was named after Tikun’s first patient in Israel who was fighting cancer symptoms. This Indica is known for its ability to promote a sense of serenity and a good night’s sleep. This restorative strain is also a favorite among those with gastrointestinal ailments, specifically helping manage symptoms of Crohn’s and IBD.



If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.