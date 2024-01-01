At Time Machine , we’ve channeled the sophistication of a Roaring '20s cigar lounge to craft High Fructose Corn Syrup—our hydroponic masterpiece rooted in the esteemed [GMO x Kush Boof] lineage. Imagine stepping into a velvet-plush speakeasy, where sweet citrus and earthy pine aromas swirl through the air, much like the smooth jazz notes of the era. Each puff of this strain evokes the rich, refined flavor of a hand-rolled cigar, transporting you back to a time where smoke met class. The effects arrive with the grace of a perfectly mixed cocktail, enhancing your charisma and deepening your connection to the moment, making it ideal for rolling up in a Slim or Blunt. With High Fructose Corn Syrup, you’re not just indulging in a strain—you’re savoring a timeless experience where the elegance of the past meets the innovation of the future.



Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

