Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Indica High Fructose Corn Syrup

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

At Time Machine , we’ve channeled the sophistication of a Roaring '20s cigar lounge to craft High Fructose Corn Syrup—our hydroponic masterpiece rooted in the esteemed [GMO x Kush Boof] lineage. Imagine stepping into a velvet-plush speakeasy, where sweet citrus and earthy pine aromas swirl through the air, much like the smooth jazz notes of the era. Each puff of this strain evokes the rich, refined flavor of a hand-rolled cigar, transporting you back to a time where smoke met class. The effects arrive with the grace of a perfectly mixed cocktail, enhancing your charisma and deepening your connection to the moment, making it ideal for rolling up in a Slim or Blunt. With High Fructose Corn Syrup, you’re not just indulging in a strain—you’re savoring a timeless experience where the elegance of the past meets the innovation of the future.

Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

About this strain

High Fructose Corn Syrup is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of GMO x OZ Kush bx2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is a potent strain that often tests at 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fullmoon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, with a funky profile that features diesel, pine, earth, garlic, and citrus notes. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Users report that High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects include relaxation and full-body tingles; medical patients who seek relief of If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Time Machine
Time Machine
Shop products
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

License(s)

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item