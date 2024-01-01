At Time Machine, we’ve once again defied the limits of time and space by growing Permanent Marker hydroponically—a strain born from the legendary Biscotti x Sherb Bx that’s as futuristic as it is timeless. Our state-of-the-art methods blend the groovy vibes of the '70s with the tech-savvy innovations of today, crafting a multi-dimensional smoke experience that’s truly out of this world. The florally woods, fresh coffee, and gassy aromas are a sensory trip through the ages, and each puff feels like a journey across timelines, where the best of the past meets the brilliance of tomorrow. Permanent Marker’s potent high, which sparks conversation and lingers without leaving you groggy, is a testament to the quality that comes when you blend history with the future. So, light up, and smoke like the future depends on it—because with Permanent Marker, you’re holding time itself in your hands.



Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the '70s with tomorrow's technology. We've mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it's 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a '90s neon rave or cruising in a classic '80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Whether you're sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches.

