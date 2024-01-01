Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Indica Permanent Marker

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
At Time Machine, we’ve once again defied the limits of time and space by growing Permanent Marker hydroponically—a strain born from the legendary Biscotti x Sherb Bx that’s as futuristic as it is timeless. Our state-of-the-art methods blend the groovy vibes of the '70s with the tech-savvy innovations of today, crafting a multi-dimensional smoke experience that’s truly out of this world. The florally woods, fresh coffee, and gassy aromas are a sensory trip through the ages, and each puff feels like a journey across timelines, where the best of the past meets the brilliance of tomorrow. Permanent Marker’s potent high, which sparks conversation and lingers without leaving you groggy, is a testament to the quality that comes when you blend history with the future. So, light up, and smoke like the future depends on it—because with Permanent Marker, you’re holding time itself in your hands.

Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

