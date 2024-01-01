G33 is a hybrid cannabis strain that's out of this world! It offers a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of blueberries, earth, and spices that will transport you to another dimension. It's a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC, and is known for its green and purple cone-shaped buds covered in orange hairs and sticky trichomes that look like they're from a galaxy far, far away! G33's effects are described as both uplifting and relaxing, providing users with a euphoric head high balanced by a relaxing body buzz. It's like taking a trip through a wormhole to another planet! It has a moderate to high THC content (17-28%). The terpene profile is dominated by limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, which are like the warp engines that will take you on an intergalactic adventure. They're known for their stress and pain-relieving properties, so you can explore the universe with ease. Overall, G33 is a well-rounded strain that is popular among cannabis enthusiasts for its balanced high and aroma, and relaxing body buzz that will take you on an epic journey through space and time. It's like traveling through a black hole and discovering a whole new paradigm of cosmic consciousness!

Looking for a pre-roll ...eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

