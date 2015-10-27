About this product

Strawberry Fields and Haze come together to create this uplifting blend of effects and flavor. The taste of fresh strawberry is undeniable, and once you breath through its sweet surface, there are notes of spice and pine that perfectly round out the profile. Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene create a very focused entourage effect, which makes this strain a great choice for social gatherings, or when you really need to concentrate on completing a task.



Terpene Profile: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene