Timeless Vapes
Strawberry Cough 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Fields and Haze come together to create this uplifting blend of effects and flavor. The taste of fresh strawberry is undeniable, and once you breath through its sweet surface, there are notes of spice and pine that perfectly round out the profile. Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene create a very focused entourage effect, which makes this strain a great choice for social gatherings, or when you really need to concentrate on completing a task.
Terpene Profile: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
