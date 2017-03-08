About this product
Timeless Alien Technology All-in-One 500mg (Rest)
- Negatives:Dry mouthAnxiousDry eyes
- Feelings:HappyEuphoricRelaxed
- Helps with:AnxietyPainStress
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
Alien Technology effects are mostly calming.
Alien Technology potency is lower THC than average.
Alien Technology, also known as "Alien Tech," is an indica marijuana strain. Very little is known about Alien Technology other than it is a landrace strain selected from a handful of seeds acquired by breeder OBSoul33t from a US soldier returning from Afghanistan. It is a pure indica that features light green buds, incredible trichome production, and a spicy, hashy flavor/aroma with fuel undertones. Reports indicate that the high is more stimulating than your typical indica, while lasting as long as 6 hours. Alien Technology has been used in breeding some of today’s most potent hybrids such as Alien Dawg and Alien Kush.