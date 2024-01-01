About this product
Tumble Papayahuasca Infused Pre-Roll 1g (Flow)
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Papayahuasca effects are mostly calming.
Papayahuasca potency is higher THC than average.
Papayahuasca is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Headband and Papaya. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Papayahuasca is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Papayahuasca typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Papayahuasca’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papayahuasca, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
