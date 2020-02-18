Loading…
Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Wedding Cake 1g

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Wedding Cake is a mash-up of sweet, pastry-named varieties to create a profile good enough for any special day. Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies were married to showcase a creamy lavender, mango, and lemon flavor profile. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and aids in melting away day-to-day stressors and lifting spirits.

Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene

Wedding Cake effects

1,337 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
