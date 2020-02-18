About this product

Wedding Cake is a mash-up of sweet, pastry-named varieties to create a profile good enough for any special day. Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies were married to showcase a creamy lavender, mango, and lemon flavor profile. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and aids in melting away day-to-day stressors and lifting spirits.



Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene