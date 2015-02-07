About this product
Each multi-serve bottle provides over 8 micro-dose servings of premium Pineapple Jack Sativa, with a fast-onset and full-flower experience. Enjoy this familiar flavor straight up, on the rocks or in your favorite blended creation.
Only 10 calories and less than 2g of sugar per serving.
About this strain
Pineapple Jack, also known as "Pineapple Jack Herer," is a mostly sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics. When these genetics collide, it creates soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. In terms of Pineapple Jack's effects, a weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.
Pineapple Jack effects
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Tinley's Beverage
Our mission is to help consumers enjoy cannabis in familiar, classic beverages, micro-dosed to perfection.