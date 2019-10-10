About this strain
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Daywalker is an indica that crosses Trainwreck and Pre-‘98 Bubba Kush. Earthy, sweet, piney, and floral, Daywalker is a tasty treat that will put you in a state of relaxation and bliss. Buds are light green in color with purple speckles and a similar bud structure to parent strain Trainwreck.
Daywalker effects
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.