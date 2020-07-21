About this strain
A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas—like the trademarked cookie—is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. Another strain from Archive Seed Back, this strain brings potency and flavor with big yields, and consumers and growers alike can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.
Samoas effects
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TJ's Gardens
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.