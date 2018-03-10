Loading…
Blueberry Muffins Presidente

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 17%CBD
A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis.

Wrapped in Empire Paper's $100 Bill Bennies, these cigars have an estimated 30 minute burn time.

Perfect for the connoisseur with money to burn!

*Non-GMO, Vegan Papers printed using Vegetable Dyes

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

206 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016