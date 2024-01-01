Lava Cake Doublepacks : Two .75 Gram Joints

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Double the convenience, double the satisfaction with the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack. This pack features two perfectly rolled 0.75g pre-rolls, offering a balanced and enjoyable smoking experience anytime you need it.

Each pre-roll is crafted from premium, finely ground cannabis flower, delivering a smooth and flavorful smoke with every puff. Whether you're on the go, sharing with a friend, or simply treating yourself to a quick session, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is designed for versatility and ease.

These 0.75g pre-rolls are the perfect size for a personal smoke or a shared moment, providing just the right amount of relaxation or upliftment depending on the strain. Packaged in a sleek and portable design, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is easy to carry and ready whenever you are.

Elevate your experience with TKO, where quality and convenience come together in every pre-roll.

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
