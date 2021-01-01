About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch
Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever
We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.
We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!
TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.
Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife
@TKO.Oregon
@TKO.Reserve
www.TKOreserve.com
Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever
We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.
We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!
TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.
Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife
@TKO.Oregon
@TKO.Reserve
www.TKOreserve.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016