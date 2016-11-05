Tokin
Banana Indica Disposable
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
After one taste of our Banana Disposable, you'll go.... Bananas . This is an Indica-dominant strain which will leave you relaxed with every draw. Tropical flavors mingle with a mild earthiness, never overpowering, always enjoyable.
Ultra Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!