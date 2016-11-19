Tokin
Stawberry Kush Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Kush is a heavy hitting oil cartridge, 70% THC that leaves users feeling incredibly uplifted and buzzing with energy. This concentrate is enjoyed by many for its natural effects that relieve stress, pain and depression.
Strawberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
