Brazil Amazonia is a potent Brazilian landrace collected by World of Seeds. They chose a unique phenotype that flowers early and remains squat, making it a desirable cut for incognito outdoor growers. This 90% sativa-dominant strain has stimulating effects that burst forth, exhausting the limbs and mind to a point of relaxation and appetite stimulation. Brazil Amazonia emits a musky, woody aroma that has hints of bittersweet fruit.
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
80% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
