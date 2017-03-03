Loading…
Logo for the brand TreeHawk Farms

TreeHawk Farms

Chocolate Thai Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

Chocolate Thai effects

Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!