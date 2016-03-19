Loading…
TreeHawk Farms

Gutbuster Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Gutbuster effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
23% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
