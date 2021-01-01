Triniti CBD
About this product
We have put our two flavor packed tinctures into a set for those who like to add a little variety to their treatment! These two never disappoint and we want to give you them both at once for a discount.
Medicinal Benefits:
Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as sublingual (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).
Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
