About this product

We have put our two flavor packed tinctures into a set for those who like to add a little variety to their treatment! These two never disappoint and we want to give you them both at once for a discount.



Medicinal Benefits:



Anti-anxiety

Anti-oxidant

Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis

Non-psychoactive

Neuroprotective Agent

Maximum endocannabinoid system boost

Consumption:

We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as sublingual (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).



Ingredients:

Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)