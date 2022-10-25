About this product
Triton 50mg Delta 8 Peach Rings come in a 2 Count, 6 Count and 15 Count.
Triton Gummies have been voted best gummies on the market! They are a must-try!
The Triton Delta 8 Gummies are a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
About this brand
Triton
Triton is based in Charlotte, NC and offers Premium Hemp Derived products to our customers for the ultimate experience.