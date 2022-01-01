Original Pain Relief CBD Cream



Feed your skin with our lush Original Pain Relief CBD Cream. This rich whipped body butter will melt deep into your skin, so you get relief straight to the problem area. Our unique blend of CBD and all-natural ingredients deliver both fast-acting and long-lasting topical relief.



CBD Buttercreams



CBD and natural pain relieving ingredients are added to rich moisturizing body butters that will melt away into your skin. We only use the most luxurious Shea, Mango, and Kokums butters, because getting real relief can also be a lavish experience. Each of our CBD Creams contain a total of 150mg CBD per jar.



Trokie Topicals



Get real relief with real ingredients. Cut through all the additives and get straight to relief. We have carefully formulated a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients and paired them with healthy oils and butters that nourish your skin. Our topicals contain ingredients such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, all of which contain well-known healing properties, giving you long-lasting, effective relief.



Trokie Topicals are:



· Chemical-free



· Paraben-free



· Petroleum-free



· Alcohol-free



· Synthetic-free



· Formaldehyde-Free



· Artificial Fragrance-Free



· Sodium Benzoate-Free



· Cruelty-free