About this product
Alchemy is a staff favorite, with a perfectly balanced effect that is both uplifting and de-stressing while stimulating creativity. Our food-grade CO2 extracted cannabis oil is distilled for purity with 100% natural cannabis – derived terpenes from plants we grow in-house.
Dominant terpene: Myrcene
Flavor: Berry, honey, flowers
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Energized
Medicinal: Depression, pain
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.