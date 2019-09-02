About this strain
Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.
Dosi Face effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Muscle spasms
23% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TRU Infusion
Experience cannabis the TRU Infusion way!
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.
