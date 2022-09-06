Are you craving a tropical way to melt away your stress?



These fruity flavored gummies give you all the bliss and tranquillity of a tropical vacation without crushing your credit card! Our natural and vegan-friendly Fun Cubes are the shortcut to feeling the sunshine. Just pop one in your mouth and be prepared to say “Ciao” to the chatter of worry in your mind.



Extra Strength 600mg Infused Full-spectrum HHC



THC Content > 0.3%



Quantity = 10 Pieces



Recommended Use: Take One (1) Fun Cube Daily or As Recommended By Physician



*Do Not Exceed Recommended Use