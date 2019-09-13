At Trulieve, we believe in the power of cannabis for all. We take great pride in building community, offering innovative products and advocating for our industry.



We grow, harvest and produce cannabis plants in an eco-friendly environment to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet.



We strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable and welcoming to all. We support diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home.



We harness our passion through advocacy for cannabis reform, providing top products, educating our community and sharing stories, industry news and insights.



Trulieve offers a curated collection of cannabis products that are designed to complement your lifestyle. Visit our website at www.Trulieve.com to find out more!