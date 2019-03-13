About this strain
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.
Chocolate Mint OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
