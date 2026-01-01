This delectable cross between Sour Dubb, Topanga Canyon OG, and Acaí delivers a soothing high that soars alongside sweet fruit, spicy herbs, and blackberry paired with a nutty, earthy exhale.



Adored for its capacity to lift the spirits, bring about gentle body float, and ice chronic stress and cramps.



berry wine - starry-eyed - reading fairytales



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way.



No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.