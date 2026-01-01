Grab a loved one and press play on the perfect night in. This cozy blue slush brings the movie experience home to you, like our favorite video rental service from back in the day. Pop on a nostalgic flick and enter a blissfully calming high that will be sure to make your movie night more intimate and memorable.



blue raspberry - brain freeze - premiere day



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.