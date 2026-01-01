Sultry, silky, and just the right amount of sweet... Dulce de Leche’s caramel notes are rich enough to make you wanna samba. Grab your lover, slip into something that makes you feel amazing, and plan that romantic date night you’ve been dreaming of... the love vibes are on us.



caramel creme - besitos - latin love



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.