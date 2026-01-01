Grab a loved one and press play on the perfect night in. This cozy blue slush brings the movie experience home to you, like our favorite video rental service from back in the day. Pop on a nostalgic flick and enter a blissfully calming high that will be sure to make your movie night more intimate and memorable.



blue raspberry - brain freeze - premiere day



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



// for medical use only //



XXL turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way.



No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 2.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.