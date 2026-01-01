About this product
Savor the dark, mysterious blackberry blow pop flavor... Find your inner renegade, sink into the shadows, and unlock your creative potential. Let the anthems of rebellion fuel your plots. In this realm, you command the dark forces—your destiny is yours to shape. Embrace the Dark Void and may the force be with you.
black ice blow pop - rebellious - the force
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
No cut, no filler, all plant
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
black ice blow pop - rebellious - the force
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
No cut, no filler, all plant
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
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About this product
Savor the dark, mysterious blackberry blow pop flavor... Find your inner renegade, sink into the shadows, and unlock your creative potential. Let the anthems of rebellion fuel your plots. In this realm, you command the dark forces—your destiny is yours to shape. Embrace the Dark Void and may the force be with you.
black ice blow pop - rebellious - the force
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
No cut, no filler, all plant
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
black ice blow pop - rebellious - the force
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
No cut, no filler, all plant
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
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About this brand
turn
Established in 2021, turn was born from a simple conversation between two friends who saw the need for a fresh perspective in the cannabis industry and set out to create something different. Guided by mentors and a dedicated team, turn was built from the ground up by countless hours of relentless effort driven by the belief that real change comes from within.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
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