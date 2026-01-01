About this product
podpak // battery case + pen // black // flavor pods sold separately
2x the grams | 2x the flavors | 2x the strains | 2x the clouds | 2x the journey | 2x the TRUtasteTM | 8x the battery life
A new era is here. Double up on everything you love about vaping with our brilliantly designed podpak kit crafted from high-end, ultra-durable materials in a compact, sleek package that fits slyly into your life and pocket.
With space for your podpen (included), main flavor, and a spare, you’ll always be ready to rip.
highlights
podpak case holds 1 podpen vape + 2 pods
podpen flash-charges in 5 minutes
podpak battery charges podpen 8x per charge
Compact, discreet, mess-free
High-grade stainless steel
Keeps aroma contained
Pocket friendly
what's in the box?
podpak charging case
podpen (battery included)
usb-c charging cable
instruction manual
how to work your new turn tech:
Remove podpen from podpak
Pop in the pod of your choice
Inhale, exhale, enjoy life
podpak and podpen arrive charged and button-free for immediate satisfaction
fun facts about your new canna-panion
podpen is equipped with TRUtasteTM thanks to top-shelf ceramic hardware that produces perfectly calibrated oil at a consistent rate with ZERO transfer of heavy metals, cotton, or glues — because there are none
podpak stores your pen and two pods for clean, convenient, pocket-friendly fun!
Keep the lid closed to minimize odor
2x the grams | 2x the flavors | 2x the strains | 2x the clouds | 2x the journey | 2x the TRUtasteTM | 8x the battery life
A new era is here. Double up on everything you love about vaping with our brilliantly designed podpak kit crafted from high-end, ultra-durable materials in a compact, sleek package that fits slyly into your life and pocket.
With space for your podpen (included), main flavor, and a spare, you’ll always be ready to rip.
highlights
podpak case holds 1 podpen vape + 2 pods
podpen flash-charges in 5 minutes
podpak battery charges podpen 8x per charge
Compact, discreet, mess-free
High-grade stainless steel
Keeps aroma contained
Pocket friendly
what's in the box?
podpak charging case
podpen (battery included)
usb-c charging cable
instruction manual
how to work your new turn tech:
Remove podpen from podpak
Pop in the pod of your choice
Inhale, exhale, enjoy life
podpak and podpen arrive charged and button-free for immediate satisfaction
fun facts about your new canna-panion
podpen is equipped with TRUtasteTM thanks to top-shelf ceramic hardware that produces perfectly calibrated oil at a consistent rate with ZERO transfer of heavy metals, cotton, or glues — because there are none
podpak stores your pen and two pods for clean, convenient, pocket-friendly fun!
Keep the lid closed to minimize odor
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
podpak // battery case + pen // black // flavor pods sold separately
2x the grams | 2x the flavors | 2x the strains | 2x the clouds | 2x the journey | 2x the TRUtasteTM | 8x the battery life
A new era is here. Double up on everything you love about vaping with our brilliantly designed podpak kit crafted from high-end, ultra-durable materials in a compact, sleek package that fits slyly into your life and pocket.
With space for your podpen (included), main flavor, and a spare, you’ll always be ready to rip.
highlights
podpak case holds 1 podpen vape + 2 pods
podpen flash-charges in 5 minutes
podpak battery charges podpen 8x per charge
Compact, discreet, mess-free
High-grade stainless steel
Keeps aroma contained
Pocket friendly
what's in the box?
podpak charging case
podpen (battery included)
usb-c charging cable
instruction manual
how to work your new turn tech:
Remove podpen from podpak
Pop in the pod of your choice
Inhale, exhale, enjoy life
podpak and podpen arrive charged and button-free for immediate satisfaction
fun facts about your new canna-panion
podpen is equipped with TRUtasteTM thanks to top-shelf ceramic hardware that produces perfectly calibrated oil at a consistent rate with ZERO transfer of heavy metals, cotton, or glues — because there are none
podpak stores your pen and two pods for clean, convenient, pocket-friendly fun!
Keep the lid closed to minimize odor
2x the grams | 2x the flavors | 2x the strains | 2x the clouds | 2x the journey | 2x the TRUtasteTM | 8x the battery life
A new era is here. Double up on everything you love about vaping with our brilliantly designed podpak kit crafted from high-end, ultra-durable materials in a compact, sleek package that fits slyly into your life and pocket.
With space for your podpen (included), main flavor, and a spare, you’ll always be ready to rip.
highlights
podpak case holds 1 podpen vape + 2 pods
podpen flash-charges in 5 minutes
podpak battery charges podpen 8x per charge
Compact, discreet, mess-free
High-grade stainless steel
Keeps aroma contained
Pocket friendly
what's in the box?
podpak charging case
podpen (battery included)
usb-c charging cable
instruction manual
how to work your new turn tech:
Remove podpen from podpak
Pop in the pod of your choice
Inhale, exhale, enjoy life
podpak and podpen arrive charged and button-free for immediate satisfaction
fun facts about your new canna-panion
podpen is equipped with TRUtasteTM thanks to top-shelf ceramic hardware that produces perfectly calibrated oil at a consistent rate with ZERO transfer of heavy metals, cotton, or glues — because there are none
podpak stores your pen and two pods for clean, convenient, pocket-friendly fun!
Keep the lid closed to minimize odor
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
turn
Established in 2021, turn was born from a simple conversation between two friends who saw the need for a fresh perspective in the cannabis industry and set out to create something different. Guided by mentors and a dedicated team, turn was built from the ground up by countless hours of relentless effort driven by the belief that real change comes from within.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
Notice a problem?Report this item