podpak // battery case + pen // black // flavor pods sold separately



2x the grams | 2x the flavors | 2x the strains | 2x the clouds | 2x the journey | 2x the TRUtasteTM | 8x the battery life



A new era is here. Double up on everything you love about vaping with our brilliantly designed podpak kit crafted from high-end, ultra-durable materials in a compact, sleek package that fits slyly into your life and pocket.



With space for your podpen (included), main flavor, and a spare, you’ll always be ready to rip.



highlights



podpak case holds 1 podpen vape + 2 pods



podpen flash-charges in 5 minutes



podpak battery charges podpen 8x per charge



Compact, discreet, mess-free



High-grade stainless steel



Keeps aroma contained



Pocket friendly



what's in the box?



podpak charging case



podpen (battery included)



usb-c charging cable



instruction manual



how to work your new turn tech:



Remove podpen from podpak



Pop in the pod of your choice



Inhale, exhale, enjoy life



podpak and podpen arrive charged and button-free for immediate satisfaction



fun facts about your new canna-panion



podpen is equipped with TRUtasteTM thanks to top-shelf ceramic hardware that produces perfectly calibrated oil at a consistent rate with ZERO transfer of heavy metals, cotton, or glues — because there are none



podpak stores your pen and two pods for clean, convenient, pocket-friendly fun!



Keep the lid closed to minimize odor