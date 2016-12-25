Tangerine Sunrise is easily Colorado Seed Inc.’s most popular strain. It was listed as one of The Ten Best Marijuana Strains of 2014 in the Westerword and has only grown more popular since. With an outstanding aroma that has been described as freshly squeezed orange juice with just a touch of Haze muskiness, Tangerine Sunrise shines even before combustion. Its effects are kind to the body and light on the mind, eliciting a clearheaded mental buzz with positive euphoria. This all-day flower is deep green with red, rusty pistils. Its genetic lineage is Hawaiian Sunrise crossed with Tangenesia (Ghiesel Amnesia Haze x Tangerine Haze).