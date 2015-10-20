Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand UKU

UKU

Cannatonic Terp Sugar 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%

Cannatonic effects

Reported by real people like you
649 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!