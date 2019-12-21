Lemongrass, also known as "Lemon Grass" and "Lemon Gas," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.