About this product
Our Upstate Elevator Operators 2.5mg CBDA+THC capsule pair 5mg of relieving CBDA with a light 2.5mg dose of THC in convenient capsule form.
Aches and pains keeping you down, but harsh pharmaceuticals get your stomach in knots? Then our Upstate Elevator Operators 2.5mg Room Service capsule’s entourage effect of a light THC dose paired with 5mg of CBDA just might be the pain-relieving alternative you’ve been searching for. Your stomach lining with thank you for it.
About this brand
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004